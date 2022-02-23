Gladson Awako, Sammy Adjei begins coaching course

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Hearts of Oak player, Gladson Awako together with the club's former goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei have enrolled in the Ghana Football Association's coaching license that commenced on Sunday, February 20, 2022.



The two Hearts figures were present at the Ghana Football Association (GFA)'s Residential License D Coaching Course for the Greater Accra Region.



Awako,31, will be hoping to lunch a new career into coaching after retirement while the former Black Stars goalkeeper has began steps to become a coach.



The aforementioned personalities alongside other 40 participants will be taken growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid in the one-week-session.



The course is superintend by GFA Coaching Instructors and Coach Educators including the Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.



The sixth batch of the license D coaching course is expected to end on Sunday, February 27th 2022.