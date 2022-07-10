‘Glad to be back with the boys’ - Jonathan Mensah on his injury return

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: sportsworldghana.com

Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew SC captain Jonathan Mensah is on cloud nine after returning to full team training since his head injury.



The Ghanaian has resumed training after suffering a head injury in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central Africa Republic in Angola.



The defender was involved in a horrific injury during the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Angola early in this month.



“Glad to be back with the boys”, the Columbus Crew SC captain Tweeted after his first successful training after suffering head injury.



Mensah collided with a Central African Republic defender and looked to have fell unconscious as medics rushed to treat him.



He was sent to the hospital where he received further treatment and failed to recover for the trip to Japan for the Kirin Cup tournament later on.



He has finally started training for Major League Soccer in America side Columbus Crew SC and is expected to be on the pitch soon.



