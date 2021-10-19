Give your best to win tough qualifier against South Africa – JE Sarpong urges Ghana players

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Veteran Ghanaian tactician, J.E Sarpong has charged players of the Black Stars to come in with the needed firepower next month for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa.



After four matches into the African qualifiers, Ghana sits second on the Group G standings after winning three matches and losing one.



Ahead of the final hurdle in the qualifiers next month, Ghana must record two wins to guarantee a place in the final playoff for next year’s World Cup.



Knowing what is at stake, Coach J.E Sarpong is charging players that will be invited for the qualifiers to come and fight for the country.



“Psychologically we should beef ourselves up for a very difficult encounter with a team that is leading us.



“Psychologically, they may feel if they come to hold us here, they will qualify.



“So we only need to brace ourselves psychologically and then fight for the nation and also fight for a slot in the qualifiers.



“So it’s interesting, yes. Hopefully Ghana will beat Ethiopia away and then Zimbabwe will also lose to South Africa so the game will go down the wire,” Coach J.E Sarpong told Joy Sports in an interview.



Next month, Ghana will face Ethiopia and South Africa in the final Group G games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.