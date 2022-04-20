Give Samuel Boadu a 10-year contract to rebuild the club - Charles Taylor tells Hearts

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Hearts of Oak star Charles Taylor has warned his former club not to sack coach Samuel Boadu.



Despite winning the Ghana Premier League title last season, Boadu is facing a lot of pressure this season.



Boadu, who joined the Phobians in the second half of last season, won the club's first league title in 13 years and added the MTN FA Cup.



However, the Phobians have not impressed this season. They are 15 points behind league leaders Kotoko with 10 matches to go.



But Taylor believes things will improve and has requested a long-term contract from the club for Boadu.



“Hearts of Oak should not touch Samuel Boadu. They should rather make another Jones Attuquayefio out of him”



“He should be backed and given a 10-year contract to rebuild the club. He has shown what he can do given the needed support” he added.



Hearts of Oak's next game is against Accra Lions.