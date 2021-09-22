Give Black Stars job to David Duncan or Didi Dramani – Ibrahim Sunday to GFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Ghanaian football legend Ibrahim Sunday has urged the Ghana Football Association to consider a Ghanaian for the vacant Black Stars coaching position.



Following the dismissal of Charles Akonnor as head coach, the position has become vacant with the FA still in the process of selecting a new gaffer.



A three-member committee was tasked to find the next coach and reports indicate that Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac is in line to take over from Akonnor.



Ibrahim Sunday is quoted to have told a China-based Ghanaian radio station GL Radio that the FA should rather hand the position to a younger Ghanaian coach and prepare him for the future.



He mentioned David Duncan and Didi Dramani as two coaches who have the competence to run the Black Stars if given the room to operate.



“To me, we should prepare a local coach who can do the job and give him the opportunity to do the job in the right way. After all, there’s no foreign coach to have won a trophy for us before,” Sunday said.



“The thing is very tricky. Maybe he can do better but there should be a proper selection which can help us. There are some of the players whose standard is not up to that level.



“For the coaches, we have David Duncan, Didi Dramani. There are one or two local coaches who can do the job if given a free hand,” he added.



It has however been reported that the FA has concluded talks with Milovan Rajevac and will announce him in the coming days.



As per reports, a $45,000 a month agreement has been reached between Milovan Rajevac and the GFA which will see him handle the Black Stars for two years.



Coach Milo as he is fondly called is expected to be announced this week.



