Give Abdul Aziz Nurudeen a new contract; he deserves it – Prince Tagoe urges Hearts

Sports News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Hearts of Oak striker, Prince Tagoe has urged the club to hold talks with midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen and extend his contract.



According To him, the youngster is one of the most important players in the current Hearts of Oak team.



Speaking to Angel TV in an interview. Prince Tagoe said if he had his way he will not wait for the contract of the midfielder to expire before thinking about offering a new deal.



“If I am a management member for Hearts of Oak, I won't even wait for Nurudeen's contract to expire. I will renew his contract during this injury just to motivate him as he recovers.



“He is one of the most important players in the team,” Prince Tagoe shared.



Abdul Aziz Nurudeen during the 2021/22 football season proved to be a force to reckon with in the midfield of the Hearts of Oak team.



Unfortunately, he could not dazzle more due to injury setbacks. He is currently injured but expected to be fully fit before the next football season comes around.