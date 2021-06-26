You are here: HomeSports2021 06 26Article 1295380

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ginaid Aruna joins Spanish third-tier club Socuellamos

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Ginaid Aruna Ghana international Ginaid Aruna

Ghanaian striker Ginaid Aruna has secured a transfer to Spanish third-tier Socuellamos.

Aruna has joined Socuellamos as a free agent but his contract takes effect on July 1.

This is after announcing his departure from CD Don Benito at the end of the past season.

The 21-year-old thought it was best to move on after just six months, largely due to his bit-part role at the club.

Aruna played just eight matches in all competitions with a total of 92 minutes for Benito.

Join our Newsletter