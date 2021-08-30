Gilbert Koomson set to return to Norway, agrees Glimt move

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Ghanaian speedy winger Gilbert Koomson will return to the Norwegian top-flight this week after agreeing on a deal with giants Bodo Glimt, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.



The 26-year-old reached an agreement on the deal with Glimt and will extend to the 2023 season.



The contract was signed over the weekend with Koomson's agent, Mikail Adampour, in attendance, Ghana's leading football news website, Ghanasoccernet.com understands.



The agreement ensures that the highly-fancied player moves from the Turkish top-flight, where he played for Kasimpasa.



Koomson will arrive in Norway early this week for his unveiling by the Bodo Glimt.



He was sold from the Norwegian side Brann to Kasimpasa in 2020, but his stay there was not successful for the attacking player.



"This is a case we have been working on for a long time. He has an edge with speed, and he wanted to come to Glimt," says Bodo Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen.



"In addition, he had a good finish in Brann, and I think he is a player who fits well into our culture. It will be fun to work with him in the field, and I think it is a very good Glimt signing."



The Ghanaian has a past with Norwegian side Sogndal and Brann before his transfer to Kasimpasa in Turkey.



He turned down other more lucrative offers abroad and chose Bodo Glimt to get a safe club.



Koomson has a total of 135 games in the Norwegian top-flight. He left Brann in favour of the Istanbul club Kasimpasa in September last year.



After a good start there, Koomson ended up out in the cold and only played one cup match this season for his employer in Turkey.



The fast winger played 72 Brann matches and 63 for Sogndal before his move to the Turkish league.



During the 135 elite league games in Norway, Koomson scored 21 goals and 24 assists.



Koomson was last seen in Norway in 2020 when Glimt beat Brann 5-0.