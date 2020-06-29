Sports News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Gilbert Koomson scores in SK Brann's home defeat in Norwegian Eliteserien

Striker Gilbert Koomson made it two goals in four matches by scoring on Sunday, 28 June, 2020 as SK Brann slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Rosenborg in the Norwegian Eliteserien.



The 25-year-old was quick out of his blocks and scored the opening goal of the match after just five minutes.



Koomson drilled home from inside the box after receiving a squared pass from the bar line.



But Rosenborg equalized in added on time of the first half through Even Hovland before Carlo Holse snatched the match-winner at the death.



Koomson has now equalled the number of league goals he scored for SK Brann last season.

