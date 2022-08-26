Gifty and Sara: The two names behind Thomas Partey’s relationship controversies

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Thomas Partey’s debut Black Stars game which came in an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Mauritius in 2016 ignited memories of a young Michael Essien and gave the country a sense of what he could offer when fully integrated into the team.



In his brief spell in the game, the then-21-year-old showed why he was playing for a Champions League side and why he deserved to be the new Michael Essien on whose shoulders Ghana was going to build its next golden generation.



His lanky and unassuming appearance made him more appealing to Ghanaians who sensed that the budding midfielder would be known more for his on positive field contributions than activities off-field.



From that game on, it has been an upward trajectory for Partey who established himself at both club and national team levels.



Three years on from that cameo against Mauritius, Partey had become a key cog in Ghana’s team and the one on whose shoulders the national team rests. If Partey performs, Ghana ticks, if Partey flops, Ghana flops.



There had been a few moments of concern but all of them were related to on-field output.



The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, however, thrusted Partey into the spotlight for reasons he would obviously not have loved.



As the Black Stars huffed and puffed, media men in Egypt got wind of the presence of ‘dark-melanin gorgeous model’ who per their information was at the team’s camp at the behest of Thomas Partey.



Sooner than later, information begun to filter in that the lady whose name is Gifty Boakye, was Partey’s girlfriend and was ‘sneaked’ into the team’s camp against camp rules.



With the daggers out for the person or persons responsible for Ghana’s worst showing at the AFCON since 2006, Thomas Partey became public enemy number one with allegations flying from all angles over how certain players protested the girl's presence and how it affected the team.



Neither Partey nor Gifty reacted to the rumors but in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, Gifty Boakye explained the circumstances that led to her being present at the Stars camp.



"Thomas and I (our) relationship was very public, against my wishes. It started with that whole AFCON scandal, which is just the worst way...it was just a rumour, I don't have the time to be smuggled into any camp. I was invited there and everyone knew I was there and there were no issues about me being there, it was his birthday and that was why I was there.



"So some journalists decided to take it upon himself to write those rumours about me when I was in Dubai at the camp and Eygpt at the actual games...we were dating, very much in a committed, monogamous relationship. I would not be smuggled anywhere," she told GhanaWeb.







It is worth noting that Partey and Gifty are no longer together but their break up was unknown to the public until recently, when once again news went viral that Partey was dating a Moroccan lady by name Sara Bella.



In videos posted by the lady, the two were seen catching fun either in Partey’s car and home in London or at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.



Partey gave life to the rumors when he confirmed in a chat with Nana Aba Anamoah that he was dating the Moroccan and had converted to Islam as a result.



"I have a girl that I love but I hardly speak about it,” Partey said in a clip shared online by Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah.



Aba Anamoah probed further, “So, your girl is Muslim?” to which Partey responded, “Yes.”



She then asked Partey: “That's why you have converted to Islam?” with the player responding, “I grew up with Muslims, so at the end of the day it’s the same thing.”



Not long after the confirmation, reports went viral that the two had broken up and that the lady had made some allegations against the player.



The story dominated headlines though reporters continue to thread cautiously owing to the legality and sensitivity of the issues.



