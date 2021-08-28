Gideon Mensah talks about life in France after move to Bordeaux

Sports News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Gideon Mensah has opened up about his integration into the city of Bordeaux after completing a move to the club this summer.



The defender secured a move to the French Ligue 1 side in the ongoing transfer window from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.



The 23-year-old who spent last season on loan at Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes signed a season-long loan deal with an option to buy with the French club.



Speaking about life in Bordeaux, he indicated he feels good so far with the help of his teammates, the coach, and supporters of the club.



“I think it's a beautiful city. For now, I'm still at the hotel, so I haven't gone out too much. If I find an apartment or a house, I'll start exploring the city. But I heard a lot that it was a beautiful city […] I feel good so far. With the players, the coach, the supporters… I like being here. I greatly appreciate the support that has been given to me since my arrival in Bordeaux” he said.



He has therefore promised to give his best to help the club win as many matches this season.



“I promise you that I will give the best of myself, to win as many matches as possible and to make you happy,” he said.