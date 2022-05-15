Gideon Mensah shown red card in Bordeaux’s game against Lorient as relegation looms

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah was shown a red card in Saturday's clash between Bordeaux and Lorient in the French Ligue 1 which ended in a goalless draw.



The two teams were battling to survive relegation with Lorient coming up top after regulation time following the draw.



The 23-year-old received a straight red card for a horror tackle on Enzo Le Fee leaving the home side with ten men for the remainder of the goalless draw.



The Ghana international came on as a substitute to play 12 minutes in the game before being sent off.



The former Salzburg defender has made 23 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side this season.



Gideon Mensah may have played his final game for Bordeaux this season as his loan deal expires at the end of the season.



The draw leaves Bordeaux rooted to the bottom with one game remaining whilst Lorient confirmed their place in Ligue 1 next season.