Gideon Mensah set to seal Bordeaux loan switch

Sports News of Thursday, 29 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international left-back, Gideon Mensah, will join French Ligue 1 outfit, Bordeaux, on loan, GHANASoccernet.com understands.



According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bordeaux has an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the 2021/2022 season.



The 23-year-old owned by Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg will be joining his fourth loan club in three years.



Last season, he had a successful spell at Portuguese Liga side Vitoria Guimaraes where he commanded 22 appearances.



Mensah has been one of the in-form Black Stars players abroad and the move to the French top-flight will improve his stock.



The former WAFA player has previously excelled at Sturm Graz and Zulte-Waregem.