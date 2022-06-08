Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otto Addo plays Gideon Mensah as center back



Gideon Mensah leaves Bordeaux



RB Salzburg plans to transfer Gideon Mensah



Black Stars left back, Gideon Mensah has been excused from the Black Stars camp to help him sort out his future at the club level.



Mensah was part of Otto Addo’s squad for the four-nation tournament in Japan and played in Ghana’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The defender flew to Japan but has left the team's camp with reason to sort out some club issues.



Mensah who was on a season long loan at Bordeaux enjoyed a good campaign in the French Lig Un and the club are determined on signing him permanently.



The defender is expected to return to his parent club RB Salzburg as the club plan on his future.



Since joining RB Salzburg, the left back has spent four seasons on loan.



With the transfer market opened the Austrian club wants to permanently transfer the Ghanaian defender on a good deal.



Mensah is expected to sign a deal with a new club having received lots of suitors at his doorstep.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below











