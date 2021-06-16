Gideon Jung terminates contract with Hamburger SV

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

German-born Ghanaian midfielder Gideon Jung is now free to join any club of his choice after terminating his Hamburger SV contract.



The contract termination was made official this week, with the club’s sporting Michael Motzel claiming “the change is the best for Jung’s future path."



The 26-year-old was one of the longest-serving pros in the squad.



Moving from RW Oberhausen to Elbe in 2014, the defensive midfielder evolved into a permanent player until recently, which necessitated the club's decision to part ways with him.



“HSV was my first professional club in the Bundesliga and I am very proud of that. I wish the club all the best for the future and to do so next season. With promotion work,” Jung said.



His contract was due to expire next year.



Jung was tipped to reach the top after bursting onto the scene in the 2015/16 season in Bundesliga, however, he is struggling to get there due to persistent injuries.



In 2017, Jung celebrated the European Championship title with the German under-21 team. But he is still eligible to play for Ghana.