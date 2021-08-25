Gideon Jung set for long injury spell

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder, Gideon Jung is set to spend a long time in the treatment room after sustaining an injury during warm-up.



Before Greuther Furt's 1-1 stalemate with Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, Jung injured his knee.



He was actually intended to start but had to be replaced because he couldn't play.



"We have to wait. But it looks like the meniscus and a ligament have been damaged," said Sport Director Rachid Azzouzi on Sunday about the current situation at Jung, the Kicker portal reports.



The 26-year-old now has to undergo an operation and could then not be available for months.



Shortly after the game, it was already clear that the injury was not a minor one.



"Overall, I can say: It doesn't look that good," said coach Stefan Leitl at the press conference on Saturday.



Jung in 2018 sat home for five months after suffering a similar injury while playing for Hamburg in the Bundesliga.