Gideon Jung plays first game as Greuther Furth suffer heavy defeat in Bundesliga opening day

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender, Gideon Jung, made his first appearance in the German Bundesliga for Greuther Furth over the weekend.



The enterprising defender who joined the club this summer could not help his side to avoid defeat at the hands of VfB Stuttgart.



Stuttgart humiliated Greuther Furth 5-1 as Jung’s outfit makes poor start to the season.



He lasted the entire duration managing 56 percent of his tackles.



Greuther Furth currently sits bottom on the table after matchday 1.