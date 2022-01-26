Gideon Jung is back after horror injury

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Defender Gideon Jung said his goodbyes to Greuther Furth in the summer of last year. His start there, on the other hand, could not have been more unlucky.



The defensive player has been out with a cruciate ligament rupture since his Bundesliga debut for the Franconians, a 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart in December last year.



On Saturday, however, there was positive news: Jung was permitted to play in a competitive game for the first time since August 14, and he sat on the bench for 90 minutes in the 2-1 win against Mainz 05.



Gideon Jung joined Bundesliga club Greuther Furth from Hamburger SV during the 2021 summer transfer window for a reported fee of €150,000.