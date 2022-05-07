Gideon Baah feels 'honoured' to be appointed as player-coach at US side Motown Celtics

Sports News of Saturday, 7 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian defender Gideon Baah has expressed his excitement after he was appointed as a player-coach at US side Motown Celtics ahead of the new season.



The 30-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal after successful negotiations.



He will play alongside coach as he develops his coaching career in preparation for his retirement from playing.



Baah has taken up a coaching course, which he hopes to finish by the end of the year.



In October 2015, the former Asante Kotoko left-back received his first senior call up to the Ghana national team. He made his debut for Ghana in a 13 October friendly against Canada, coming into the match as a substitute in the 87th minute.



He has previously played for Asante Kotoko, FC Honka, HJK Helsinki, Kairat, New York Red Bulls, Gomel, and Shakhter Karagandy.



Motown Celtics are the first club in his coaching career.





?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1521552168729382913%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Fquery%3Dhttps3A2F2Ftwitter.com2Fgbaah32Fstatus2F1521552168729382913widget%3DTweet