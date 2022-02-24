Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence made open to the public

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Facilities at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence has been declared open for public use.



This has been disclosed by Mrs. Winifred Mawudeku who is the Director of the Centre.



In an interview with the media team of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mrs. Winifred Mawudeku said although the national teams will always be prioritised, the facilities will also be available for use by the public for various activities.



“The facility is open to the general public, but the GFA and the national teams take the precedence and so depending on what activity you want to hold here and what we are already doing here, we will ensure that the GFA and sports is not short-changed.



“So the public is open to come at any time and we can work it out,” Mrs. Winifred Mawudeku said as quoted on the website of the Ghana FA.



According to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence Director, there are plans to give facilities at the centre various facelifts as well.