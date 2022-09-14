Ghanaians will be proud of Black Stars at World Cup – George Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana assistant coach, George Boateng has said that Ghanaians will be “proud watching the national team play” at this year’s World Cup to be staged in Qatar.



Expectations are high for the Black Stars to go past the group stage after beating Nigeria to secure a ticket to the global showpiece, having failed to do so in the 2014 edition in Brazil.



But Boateng, who played a role on the technical bench during the tussle with the Super Eagles remains coy on Ghana’s chances in the group involving Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea but assures the country of a “fight” from the playing body.



“As a nation, you will see a team in Qatar that will represent Ghana that everybody will be proud watching the national team play,” Boateng told Joy Sports.



“The boys will be ready, they will fight, they will compete and there will be not a single game that the boys will go out there and not play their heart out.”



Five foreign-based players of Ghanaian descent have switched nationalities and are available to play for Ghana at the Mundial. The former Aston Villa U-23 boss adds that their inclusion in the first team will not be a walk in the park.



“The criteria is that everybody is fighting for a place, whether you switch nationality now or whether you have 50 caps for Ghana, it does not matter. Every time, you have to prove yourself.”



Ghana will lock horns with Brazil on September 23 in Le Havre, France before facing Nicaragua in Spain four days later.



