Ghanaians will be marveled with players called up for Nigeria games - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

Sports News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former National Sports Authority [NSA] board chairman, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang has revealed there are surprise call up in Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup playoff games this month.



The Black Stars will host their rivals, the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium on March 25.



With less than a week for the game to be staged, the technical team of the Black Stars are yet to name the squad for the much-anticipated game.



But according to the former Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, there are surprise call ups that will leave many marvelled.



"The Black Stars technical team have done a massive job," he told Accra based Starr FM.



"Ghanaians will be marvelled at the players that will represent Ghana against Nigeria," he added.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars will be hosted at the Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in the reverse game on March 29.



The players invited for the games are expected to arrive in the country on Monday.



However, the players together with the technical team will jet off to Kumasi on Tuesday morning where they will be camping and will hold their first training session on Tuesday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Having missed out in the last edition of the Mundial, the Black Stars are seeking to play in the World Cup for the fourth time having played in the 2006, 2010 and 2014 in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.