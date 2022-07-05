Ghanaians welcome news of Mohammed Salisu's readiness to play for Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Mohammed Salisu is reportedly ready to play for the Black Stars



Southampton man has denied several callups



World Cup qualification cited as a factor for his decision



News about Mohammed Salisu's readiness to play for the Black Stars has been well received by Ghanaians on various social media platforms.



A report cited by Joy Sports in the early hours of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, states that the Southampton defender has finally agreed to represent the senior national team after rejecting previous call-ups.



The report cited Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as one of the major reasons why Salisu has made a U-turn.



Salisu's meeting with Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku was also a factor, as the video of the two men having a cordial exchange in the streets went viral on social media at the time.



The news has been well received as some Ghanaians claim that his inclusion will solidify Ghana's defensive shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after eliminating Nigeria in the playoff stage.



