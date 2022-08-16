Ghanaians want revenge against Uruguay and Suarez – Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has admitted that Ghanaians want revenge against Uruguay and Luis Suarez in Qatar 2022.



Ghana and Uruguay will meet again in the 2022 World Cup group stage, as they did in the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals in South Africa.



Uruguay won that game controversially after star striker Luis Suarez used his hands to prevent Ghana from scoring late.



Dominic Adiyiah's effort was headed for the net, but Suarez was on the line and stopped the ball. Ghana were awarded a penalty and Gyan blasted the ball against the bar and over.



Uruguay, buoyed by Gyan's shocking penalty miss, won the penalty shootout and progressed to the semi-finals.



“Ghanaians want revenge [against Uruguay]. It’s the Ghanaian motivation. I’ve been in the game for a long time. People outside know what happened. The whole world knows what happened. When the draw was made and they saw Uruguay were in Ghana’s group, the only thing that came to mind was revenge. It’s a normal thing. Ghanaians want revenge,” Gyan told BBC.



“Personally, I just sat back and I just smiled because I understand how the game goes. Things happen. What happened in 2010 is behind me but maybe there might be another opportunity. When the time comes and I’m part of the team and we play against Uruguay, you might never know what is going to happen. We just have to be ourselves. Obviously, I’m human. I have in the back of my mind that maybe if I get another chance, I can be able to prove myself.”



Ghana will play Uruguay in their last group match after meeting Portugal and South Korea.