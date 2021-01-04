Religion of Monday, 4 January 2021

Ghanaians urged to walk in the fear of the Lord in 2021

The Koforidua Area Superintendent of the Apostolic Church-Ghana, Evangelist Emmanuel Precious Adade, has called on Ghanaians to let the fear of the Lord be their hallmark as they begin the year 2021.



In an interview with Ghanaweb after the first Sunday church service in the new year on January 3, 2021, Evangelist Adade, explained that it is only the omniscient God who knows what 2021 would bring to humanity and that as Ghanaians walk in the fear of God, he (God) would direct their paths out of problems.



He averred that it was by the grace of God that Ghana did not record high number of covid-19 deaths as recorded in other nations and therefore underscored the need for Ghanaians to look solely to God for directions in life.



"A lot of people passed on last year because of covid-19. So, I'm privileged to see this year 2021.



"We need to walk in the fear of the Lord. We have entered into the year 2021; We don't know what the year has for us. So, we need to walk in the fear of the Lord.



"I said during the 31st night that if we allow Christ to lead us, He knows what is in tomorrow and because we don't know what the year has for us, we need to trust in him, to walk in the fear of the Lord, believe in his promises and hey Ghanaians God will take us through the year.



"It doesn't matter the challenges that will come, once we have trust in him, once we walk in the light of his word, once we believe in him and live a righteous life committed in the things of our nation (Ghana) and our Christian lives, God will take us through and the year will end us successfully," the Area Superintendent said.



During the service, Evangelist Adade reminded the congregation that Christianity is not just about going to church but it is exhibiting the characteristics of Christ Jesus who did good everywhere he was seen.



He urged the congregants to emulate Jesus Christ and exhibit good deeds in their homes, work places and everywhere - in Ghana or abroad - that they may find themselves.



Admonishing the congregants to live lives worthy of nation-building, Evangelist Adade led the congregation to pray for Ghana and its leaders.

