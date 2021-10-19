Ghanaians urged not to worry about the future of Ghana football

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac has urged Ghanaian not to worry about the future of Ghana football because there are a lot of beautiful talents.



The 67-year-old is back for a second stint with the Black Stars and has had a good start with a back-to-back win over Zimbabwe.



A session of Ghanaians has raised concerns about the squad depth of the Black Stars.



But according to Milovan Rajevac Ghana has a lot of talents and has therefore entreated Ghanaian not to worry about the future.



“It is not easy to compare but definitely the last generation was very strong and successful and, in this generation, I can see a lot of talents, many beautiful talents for the future so Ghanaians shouldn’t worry about the future of Ghana football,” he said when asked to choose between the squad he coached between 2008 and 2010, and the current squad.



“It is important to develop them well and as I said, this is just the beginning and it takes time to set up everything and to correct something’s and to make Ghana okay competitive football at the highest level”



“This is something that is my job and luckily in this last camp, the atmosphere was amazing among everybody and as I said earlier, I am really grateful for the opportunity work in this condition, I have people around me who are very dedicated to their work, my technical team, medical department, equipment officers and President of the GFA was very supportive and all members of the committee including the Ministry and president of the contra so we all have the same goal and this is the only way we can achieve great success”