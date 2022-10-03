Ghanaians troll Nigerians after Partey scored World Cup playoff-esque goal against Tottenham

Sports News of Monday, 3 October 2022
Some Ghanaians mocked Nigerians on social media, specifically Twitter, following Thomas Partey's stunning goals against Tottenham in the North London derby.
Thomas Partey scored a spectacular curler from outside the box, similar to a goal he scored against Nigeria to qualify Ghana for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Ghanaians then trolled their West African rivals, claiming the goal gives Nigerians flashbacks.
Others added that Partey chose to score the goal on Nigeria's independence day, adding salt to their wounds.
Partey commanded the midfield for the Gunners in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham in the derby.
Partey, who suffered a knee injury but recovered in time to play 73 minutes, received a standing ovation from the fans after an outstanding performance by the Black Stars' deputy captain.
Check out the reactions below:
Thomas Partey scores on Nigeria's independence day to remind them of his goal that sent Ghana to Qatar and them to their various homes. ????????— Alex Sam (@AlexSam52867969) October 2, 2022
# Omo Niger respect us wai pic.twitter.com/lh6oGI6e1Q
Thomas partey with the deja Vu goal. Same goal he scored against Nigeria in the world cup qualifiers #ARSTOT— ???? (@cfc_addictt) October 1, 2022
Thomas Partey's screamer against Tottenham reminds me of that goal against Nigeria in Abuja...I thought it was a fluke or our goalkeeper was not good enough until this afternoon. #ARSTOT— Olayinka (@whykay2miami) October 1, 2022
So Thomas Partey chose to score on Nigeria’s Independence Day ???????? He’s always haunting them with memories ????????— low_budget (@low_budgett) October 1, 2022
Apparently Nobody from Nigeria was able to tweet & mention Thomas partey in the last 2 days ????— the untold Facts (@nanayawwwww) October 2, 2022
Nigerians can't get over this guy
Today is Nigeria’s Independence Day but Thomas Partey chose to give them no independence!— Doctor Yelarge (@DoctorYelarge) October 1, 2022
He reminded them of how they’re still under our administration ????
Reminding them of the goal that sent them home and Ghana to Qatar
???????? x???????? =❤️
Thomas Partey giving Nigeria some flashbacks— DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) October 1, 2022
Thomas Partey chose Nigeria’s Independence Day to score another long range goal just to remind them of the pain from six months ago ????— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 1, 2022