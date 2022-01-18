Ghanaians tip Black Stars to seal qualification to knockout stage

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars aim for first win at AFCON 2021



Ghana faces Comoros in last group game



Ghanaians want Black Stars to beat Comoros



Majority of Ghanaians who spoke to GhanaWeb have tipped the Black Stars to defeat Comoros in their Group C encounter on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.



Ghana have struggled at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations failing to win a game. The Black Stars lost their first match to Morocco by 1-0 before going on to draw Gabon a 1-1 stalemate.



In spite of not winning a game, many Ghanaians are still optimistic that the Black Stars will beat the Islanders in this time.



The Black Stars have defeated Comoros in their last two meetings in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, most Ghanaians were confident in that the team will learn from their past experiences and improve on their performance.



However, the fans urged coach Milovan Rajevac to be very active and make quick substitutions when the players are fatigued to avoid being punished by the opponents.



While others called for inclusion of more potent strikers, others opined that Jordan Ayew must be benched for the Comoros game.



The Black Stars are eyeing qualification to the next round of the tournament from the group stages after picking up just a point in two games.



There will be live commentary and live test updates on GhanaWeb while we beam live from The Cosmopolitan Restaurant, Accra at exactly 7 PM.



Watch the video below







