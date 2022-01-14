Ghanaians speaking against selling of anointing oil by pastors are jealous – Jesus One Touch

Religion of Friday, 14 January 2022

Prophet Nana Kofi Yirenkyi well known as Jesus One Touch has described as an act of jealousy criticisms levelled against Ghanaian pastors known for selling anointing oil and other items in name of spiritual direction.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Media, Jesus One Touch posited that criticism of pastors who are known for selling items such as anointing oil and water for the purpose of spiritual direction is an act borne out of knowledge deficit.



“They bible says for lack of knowledge my people perish. When God calls someone, he give everyone their lane to act within; there are preachers who can preach for healing and there are those who can bless water for you. When you go to Israel, the mud around the area where Jesus was baptized is taken out and sold. I have been there before and that where a lot of the oils we use comes from. What I see is that when Ghanaians make such criticisms it is out of jealousy,” he stated.



Meanwhile, a confessed former false prophet, Apostle John Blessed Blay, popularly known as Prophet Obotan, has challenged men of God selling anointing oils and other items in the name of spiritual direction insisting it is not biblical.



According to Obotan, the bible admonishes men of God to give out items the bless for spiritual directions for free instead of making any economic gains out of it.



“A pastor does not sell oil in the church. You don’t sell in the house of God. When you bless an item, you are supposed to give it out for free according to Leviticus Chapter 27 verse 28,” he said on Oman Media.



He described pastors known for making economic gains from items sold in the church as business pastors saying “What I am saying is that every pastor who sells is not a man of God; you are a businessman. If Nicholas Osei [Kumchacha] stands somewhere and claims he has never sold anointing oil, God will punish him. I have been to his church before, and I didn’t buy his oil because I had no faith in it. He can’t challenge that he sells oil at his church.”



