Ghanaians slam Augustine Okrah for headbutting a referee during FA Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 27 June 2022

Hearts of Oak win MTN FA Cup after beating Bechem United



Bechem United forward, Augustine Okrah, has been chastised for his unsporting behaviour during the MTN FA Cup final against Hearts of Oak on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



Ghanaian football fanatics took to social media to call out Okrah for headbutting assistant line one, Stephen Balanguena.



Okrah was given his marching orders for his unpardonable act that occurred in the second half of the match.



The speedster lost his cool when a throw-in, which he thought should have gone his way was called against him instead.



With Bechem already down by 2-1 at that point, the former Asante Kotoko man, who had a decent game before the incident, could not keep his cool as he headbutted Balanguena after furiously complaining about the call.



The Hunters lost the game 2-1 as many blamed the defeat on Okrah.



Others condemned the winger, saying that his actions were inappropriate.







Watch Augustine Okrah's red card incident in the video below from 6:22







Check out some reactions below





Augustine Okrah should serve a retrospective ban. — Rychmond (@TafoBoyIsOkay) June 26, 2022

Ah, such a stupid act by Augustine Okrah, he wents in to head-but the assistant ref and it's a red card pic.twitter.com/6QxxBskvup — Free Fire???? { THE PLUG } (@TeezJnr) June 26, 2022

Did Augustine Okrah smoked something before the game head-but a lines man aden wo bodam anaa — Frimpong Benny (@frimpong30) June 26, 2022

Though the linesman got the spot wrong, Augustine Okrah should have done better because we’ve seen referees and linesmen who even gives out worse decisions than this. — MACCONY GH???????? LFC???? (@Maccony_gh) June 26, 2022

Augustine Okrah red carded for a careless and silly headbutt of the Assistant referee 1…….. — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) June 26, 2022

Augustine Okrah has been sent out by Referee Latif Adari after heading the lineman on his nose.



A silly attitude from the player ????????



Hearts of Oak 2-1 Becheme United #GTVSports #MTNFACupFinal pic.twitter.com/j19Lsxh5Ww — Abdul Rahman Medal Abubakar (@MedalRaman) June 26, 2022

It’s shocking how Augustine Okrah head butted a linesman in their match against Hearts of Oak. What happened to him? pic.twitter.com/fFdMRR5CI3 — Son of Jacob???????????????? (@ivmdecember) June 26, 2022

Augustine okrah should show professional in the game than going to de Assistant Referee #Augustinaokrah pic.twitter.com/XG2QGKMYGl — Kenneth medik johnson (@medik_johnson) June 26, 2022

Augustine Okrah red carded for a s*lly headbutt of the Assistant referee at #MTNFACup2022 Final Vrs Accra Hearts Of Oak. #CalebYeslordWorld pic.twitter.com/D5ctvI4hYm — Caleb Yeslord (@caleb_yeslord) June 26, 2022

If there is any apology to be rendered to Bechem United fans, Augustine Okrah must do them the honors. He allowed pride and anger tarnish his image.



He should ask Zidane. These needless headbutt memory at finals don't go away so easily. pic.twitter.com/fLOXOGUEbB — LordHanson (@Ehansoni1) June 26, 2022

An experienced player like Augustine Okrah shouldn't have done what he did to the Assistant Ref. Absolute madness on his part. Cost his team dearly and showed why many of our players don't make it big time as expected. Very disappointing behaviour — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) June 26, 2022

Augustine Okrah red carded for a careless and silly headbutt of the Assistant referee 1……..was totally needless. pic.twitter.com/ZrGoCVgq1s — CAPODESUPREMO (@CapoDeSupremo) June 26, 2022

Augustine Okrah headbutts the assistant referee and has been sent off.

The one player they needed is the man who betrayed Bechem United.

What a shame! — Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) June 26, 2022

