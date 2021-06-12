Ghanaians should support us - Black Stars deputy captain Thomas Partey

Soccer News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey has called on Ghanaians to support the team to glory.



The Arsenal player joined the team this week for Saturday's international friendly against Ivory Coast.



The 27-year-old missed the trip to Rabat for the game against Morocco after he was excused by the technical team due to personal reasons.



But as the team prepares for upcoming international assignments and next year's Africa Cup of Nation, Partey believes the support of the country can propel the Black Stars to success.



"We need the support of Ghanaians no matter where we are. If we are down or on top, they have to support us and push up to achieve whatever we want to achieve," Thomas Partey said on TV3's WarmUp Plus show.



The Black Stars are chasing a fifth elusive Nations Cup title, having come close three times since 1992.



The last time Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations was in 1982.