Ghanaians should change from their hypocrisy – Quotation Master

Kweku Peprah aka Quotation Master is a religious speaker

Controversial religious speaker, Kweku Peprah known by most as Quotation Master has asked Ghanaians to put an end to their hypocritical nature.



According to him, Ghanaians do not like hearing the truth even when they are aware of what is being said to them is honest in all rights.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Nsem Pii, he said, “If you tell the truth in Ghana, you suffer a lot compared to when you tell a lie”.



He went further to say that most Ghanaians do not support their own people or talk good about them until they are dead.



Citing the late President Rawlings as an example he said, “You’ll see how people will say very good things about Rawlings on his burial but these same people spoke ill of him and said he was wicked when he was still alive”.



Quotation master added that Ghanaians do all these and more and later cover up with Christianity. But he believes, “serving God doesn’t make you a good person but your behavior towards others is what shows whether or not you’re a good person”.



His advice to listeners was, “If you’re doing something here in Ghana and you know it’s right and will help you, go ahead with it and forget what anyone else has to say”.