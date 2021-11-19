You are here: HomeSports2021 11 19Article 1405480

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Ghanaians send goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of Champions League final

Hasaacas Ladies Credit: CAFonline Hasaacas Ladies Credit: CAFonline

Ghanaians have sent their goodwill messages to Hasaacas Ladies ahead of the CAF Champions League final against Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is the first-ever final of the competition which was introduced this year.

High ranking football administrators, Ghana Premier League clubs, sports journalists, as well as some top personalities in the country, have all sent their good wishes to the team via social media, specifically, Twitter.

In this regard, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also wished the team well in a tweet that reads:

"Best of wishes to
@HasaacasLadies
as you face Mamelodi Sundowns in the final of the CAF Women's Champions today.

As I urged you in my video message, this is a great opportunity to make history. The entire nation is behind you.

You can 'doooooooo' it!"

Kick-off is 17:00GMT

