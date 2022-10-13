You are here: HomeSports2022 10 13Article 1641893

Sports News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to ‘inflated’ $2 million astroturf to be constructed at Tumu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia breaking grounds for construction Dr Mahamudu Bawumia breaking grounds for construction

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to a sod cutting by vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for the construction of a $2 million astroturf in Tumu in the Upper West.

The vice president broke grounds for the construction of the pitch which is sponsored by Ghana Gas on October 11, 2022.

The Astro-turf which would boast of a multi-purpose pitch would seat on a 100 by 120 feet acre of land.

In July 2022, government revealed that it constructed 30 astroturfs at the cost of GH¢40.7 million. However, a report by PIAC also quoted that the cost of the astroturfs amounted to GH¢8,188,000 million.

According to PIAC’s statement, the construction of an astroturf in Ghana is estimated to be within the region of GH¢ 300,000 each.

Some Ghanaians who have reacted to the cost of the astroturf on social media have wondered why an artificial pitch would cost more to construct.

Some have also questioned why government would secure funds for the construction of a football pitch in Tumu when the roads leading to the community are in such a terrible state.

Read some of the comments below

























JNA/FNOQ

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment