Ghanaians react to Kudus Mohammed's brace in Heerenveen win

Sports News of Sunday, 11 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, lit up social media after scoring two goals in Ajax's big win over FC Heerenveen in the top-tier Dutch League.
Kudus has now scored three goals and provided one assist in two consecutive starts.
While praising the 22-year-old on Twitter, some Ghanaians believe Kudus is better than Real Madrid and Brazil youngster Vinicius Jr.
Others opined that given his talent, the Ghanaian could walk straight into the lineup of some major European clubs.
There are also a few others who cannot wait to see Kudus Mohammed in action against Liverpool on Tuesday, September 13 in the Champions League.
Kudus scored and was named man of the match in Ajax's Champions League win over Rangers in midweek, and he also scored a brace and was named man of the match again in Saturday's 5-0 victory.
Kudus Mohammed will go head-to-head with Vinicius during the international break when Ghana face Brazil in France.
Check out the reactions below
Every Football fan will agree with me that Mohammed Kudus is better than Vinicius Junior— TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus when he meets Vinicius in the Ghana Brazil friendly. pic.twitter.com/PucFwJclrC— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 10, 2022
Chelsea should just sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax in January. I’ve seen enough! €120m won’t be bad cos average Antony even costed a finished club €100m— Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) September 10, 2022
This is the Mohammed Kudus we know.— Jon Boafo (@JonBoafo) September 10, 2022
I still can’t believe Manchester United went to Ajax, saw Mohammed Kudus and instead bought Antony, a twitter influencer.— Yimzy ➐ (@oyimzy) September 10, 2022
Ajax blocked a move for Mohammed Kudus but duped Manchester United with Antony for 100m…it makes sense now— Bla Yaw✝???????? (@obrempong__) September 10, 2022
With Mohammed Kudus and the rest World Cup is not ready for Ghana ???????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/RhIbadHIv7— DIAMOND ???????????????? (@TweetByDiamond) September 10, 2022
Two starts two goals for Mohammed Kudus, this is enough for a starting 11— Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus against Van Dijk and Matip next Tuesday will be tasty— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus is better than Ronaldo and Messi combined ????— Ãbdül???????? (@IamAbdul___) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus. What a player!— Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) September 10, 2022
Man of the Match vs Dangers ⚡— ʏᴍ ʙᴜʀɴᴇʀ (@DhatBoiYM) September 10, 2022
Man of the Match vs Heerenveen⚡
Mohammed Kudus ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GbxGvhU4QZ
Kudus also can’t stop scoring. he’s a better Mohammed than Salah in my books.— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus is out there proving to the world why Ghana is winning the World Cup haha ????— Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) September 10, 2022
Mohammed Kudus makes that false 9 role looks very easy unlike Kai Havertz. What a baller.— Fosty (@KwasiNawil) September 10, 2022
Instead of Chelsea to go in for Kudus Mohammed they went for Gabon Neymar… such a useless team in our books.— CORROSIVE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) September 10, 2022
Can we conclude that Mohammed Kudus has been a prolific baller than Lionel Messi this season?— DEAR GOD ????????❤️ (@mrlamar00) September 10, 2022
When I say Mohammed Kudus will walk straight into PSG first eleven and bench Messi. I speak for Yaw Dabo fans.— CORROSIVE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) September 10, 2022