Ghanaians react to C. K. Akonnor sacking as Black Stars coach

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

News about the sacking of Black Stars Coach C. K. Akonnor and his two assistant coaches have taken the internet by storm.



C. K. Akonnor and his assistants were sacked from their role as handlers of the Black Stars after the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association received their technical report and that of the Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.



The Black Stars were uninspiring in their 1-0 win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their first Group G game and were shambolic in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa as Ghana played the entire 90 minutes without a single shot on target and a corner.



In a communique to the press, the FA said the decision to sack Akonnor and his team "follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa".



Social media users have reacted to the news as some state that they are not surprised as the writings were clear on the wall.



Others have also commended the Ghana Football Association for taking this decision at the right time.



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below:





BREAKING:



The GFA announce that it has parted ways with CK Akonnor and his assistants. pic.twitter.com/0BIIzxKNxl — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 13, 2021

Who should replace CK Akonnor? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 13, 2021

The right Man to replace CK Akonnor... Bring him Back ???? pic.twitter.com/qXWFjIBKkW — Don (@Opresii) September 13, 2021

Since CK Akonnor has been sacked lemme bring this video back???????????? pic.twitter.com/PXmb86FshN — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) September 13, 2021

This guy is the reason why CK Akonnor was sacked????????????????????????????....eii pic.twitter.com/oF8Av3UP95 — LEE MIN HO???????? (@wagyimi__) September 13, 2021

The GFA announce that it has parted ways with CK Akonnor and his assistants. Good decision from the GFA cos CK isn’t the right man to manage our black stars. — Gabby®️???????? (@Franklaar1) September 13, 2021

Former UEFA Technical Director Andy Roxburgh wrote an article describing coaching as a PRECARIOUS JOB



Meaning a job not securely held in position or uncertain. Coach CK Akonnor sadly sacked hope he bounds back with persistence pic.twitter.com/n2zy7iuaUK — Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) September 13, 2021

I hope the GFA led by Kurt Okraku don’t appoint a white coach after sacking CK Akonnor as said by the President. — Gabby®️???????? (@Franklaar1) September 13, 2021