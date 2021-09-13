You are here: HomeSports2021 09 13Article 1356124

Sports News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to C. K. Akonnor sacking as Black Stars coach

• C. K. Akonnor and his assistants have been shown the exit door

• This comes on the back of Ghana’s games against Ethiopia and South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers

• Social media users have commended the GFA for taking the bold decision

News about the sacking of Black Stars Coach C. K. Akonnor and his two assistant coaches have taken the internet by storm.

C. K. Akonnor and his assistants were sacked from their role as handlers of the Black Stars after the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association received their technical report and that of the Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The Black Stars were uninspiring in their 1-0 win against Ethiopia at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in their first Group G game and were shambolic in the 1-0 defeat to South Africa as Ghana played the entire 90 minutes without a single shot on target and a corner.

In a communique to the press, the FA said the decision to sack Akonnor and his team "follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Head Coach of the Senior National Team and the report from the Black Stars Management Committee following Ghana’s Group G World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa".

Social media users have reacted to the news as some state that they are not surprised as the writings were clear on the wall.

Others have also commended the Ghana Football Association for taking this decision at the right time.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: