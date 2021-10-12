Ghanaians react to Black Stars' back-to-back win over Zimbabwe

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Stars have beaten Zimbabwe in their own backyard 1-0 to take their points tally to nine from twelve points after four games.
Thomas Partey’s freekick goal in the first half at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, Zimbabwe was enough for the Black Stars to complete a back-to-back win over the Warriors.
The Arsenal midfielder, who started the game as the captain in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew, was on target from a direct free-kick, and that goal produced the maximum points for Ghana.
Coach Milovan Rajevac and his backroom staff have now gotten a one-hundred-win percentage after taking over from the sacked CK Akonnor and his two assistant coaches.
Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their admiration for the team as the Black Stars’ win today over Zimbabwe means that the country’s hope of making it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar is still alive.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the comments and reactions after the game for you in the post below:
GOOOOAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLL!!!!— Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) October 12, 2021
Thomas Partey, its a PARTEY in Harare...What a free kick to give Black Stars the lead#CitiSports #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/vaMsd0JnIH
You can't downplay Milovan Rajevac’s effect on the Black Stars. The lads put up a good fight for this victory to be served.— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) October 12, 2021
The difference is clear, three points bagged, let’s prepare for the two games ahead. #ZIMGHA pic.twitter.com/XABHcN6BZr
Going all out ???? ???????? v ???????? #BringBackTheLove | #BlackStars | #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/YU1zXIeY7o— Black Stars (@Team_GhanaMen) October 12, 2021
Much needed win against Zimbabwe. South Africa were frustrated to a 0-0 draw in Harare but the Black Stars pick up 3 points. Two more wins and we qualify from Group G. pic.twitter.com/ljYMiExd5f— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 12, 2021
Six points— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 12, 2021
Four goals scored
Confidence restored.
The Milovan Rajevac effect on the Black Stars has been immediate and now getting through to the next stage of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 doesn't sound so far fetched. pic.twitter.com/Q6ijIENbsR
G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L!— Black Stars (@Team_GhanaMen) October 12, 2021
31' No THOMAS, No PARTEY, from a free-kick.
Zimbabwe ???????? 0-1 ???????? Ghana #BringBackTheLove | #BlackStars | #WCQ2022 pic.twitter.com/IDZW13eFHX
Thomas Partey has 12 goals already for the Black Stars from Central midffield. That is crazy.— Don (@Opresii) October 12, 2021
Benjamin Tetteh gets his first competitive start for the Black Stars in the famous number 3 shirt.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 12, 2021
This could be the start of something new ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/0o5SGXzaQD
When Partey steps up in a Black Stars shirt, the impact is always good.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) October 12, 2021
Because it's a black stars win,let me leave this here. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/zcBKBTPvgz— Princess Mitchell (@Princessmitchy_) October 12, 2021
???? "No Thomas, no Partey," sing the Ghana fans ????????— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 12, 2021
???? Today they had Thomas. Today they have a party. @Thomaspartey22's free-kick earns the Black Stars a decisive victory in #WCQ ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DiXBjgVBUt
One of Milovan Rajevac's first meetings as new Black Stars Head Coach was with captain Andre Ayew— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 12, 2021
The serbian trainer informed the skipper that he would not be a guaranteed starter as he was under previous coaches.
He is on the bench today. pic.twitter.com/3SdwjXl2Lx
Thomas Partey has now scored a goal in each of the four games he has captained the Black Stars. pic.twitter.com/ZI0GNRohf6— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) October 12, 2021