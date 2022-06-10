You are here: HomeSports2022 06 10Article 1557863

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Ghanaians react to Black Stars' 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Japan

The Black Stars' 4-1 humiliation at the hands of the Blue Samurais of Japan has elicited diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The Blue Samurai hammered the Black Stars 4-1 to progress to the finals of the four nations tournament.

Jordan Ayew got the consolation for Ghana in the heavy defeat while, Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda were on the scoresheet for Japan.

Right after the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to pour out their disappointment in the Black Stars' below-par performance.

Also, some players like Mubarak Wakaso and Andy Yiadom who had poor performances have their names in the trends.

Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is also in the trend as many have lashed out at him for conceding 'avoidable' goals.



