Ghanaians react to Black Stars' 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Japan

The Black Stars' 4-1 humiliation at the hands of the Blue Samurais of Japan has elicited diverse reactions from Ghanaians on social media.



The Blue Samurai hammered the Black Stars 4-1 to progress to the finals of the four nations tournament.



Jordan Ayew got the consolation for Ghana in the heavy defeat while, Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda were on the scoresheet for Japan.



Right after the defeat, Ghanaians have taken to Twitter to pour out their disappointment in the Black Stars' below-par performance.



Also, some players like Mubarak Wakaso and Andy Yiadom who had poor performances have their names in the trends.



Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is also in the trend as many have lashed out at him for conceding 'avoidable' goals.







Below are some reactions







Ghana dey collect. — ????????ifi Brew (@FiifiBrew11) June 10, 2022

Wakaso was called for his experience, although Japan won by 4 goals….Blackstars also won the “experience trophy” — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) June 10, 2022

If after this tournament Wakaso gets a call up again then there’s a problem — Black Girl Magic (@bimpomaa) June 10, 2022

Wakaso no fit outrun Korean midfielders. Imagine Valverde ???????????? — Zappa (Street Pharmacist) ????‍???????????????????? (@Beautiful_Bryt) June 10, 2022

Walaahi Wakaso was playing against Ghana today pic.twitter.com/1lZNPImNbM — Free Fire???? { THE PLUG } (@TeezJnr) June 10, 2022

To be fair, that was a weak line up against Japan. A lotta experiments & reshuffling. Otto Addo still seems to be on a search in finding his first 11. — Africa's 'Larry King'???????????? (@OleleSalvador) June 10, 2022

Otto Addo preferred to take of Korsah who looked decent at LB..push Andy Yiadom to LB and deploy Christopher Antwi Adjei at RB rather…and now Japan are just exploiting our RB woto woto — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 10, 2022

Ati Zigi can’t save a shot to save his life… — Sharyf???? (@__Sharyf) June 10, 2022

This Ati zigi guy ankasa be like every good shot he go face biaa go score am — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) June 10, 2022

Ati Zigi is not a goalkeeper. Danlad is far better than him. — ADOFO ASA (@_adofoasa__) June 10, 2022

Ati Zigi keep clean sheet kakraa eer…LOL



Now we can’t defend you again mpo..???????????? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) June 10, 2022

Just check the way Brazil suffered before getting a win against Japan and analyse the lineups we went to face them with....#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/pwqVMzhXbT — mark dadzie (@markdadziee) June 10, 2022

Japan beating Ghana is no news.

We're a team in progress so you don't expect us to win every game.



What's important is to analyse how we're improving and I think we're doing well.

Hopefully we'll reach our level soon.#LetsGo #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/bn73S5sxl5 — SUNDIATA KEITA ???????????????????? (@io_leslie) June 10, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message to the #BlackStars ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/rTjxsVRlWd — Legendary Tweets (@Kingsfordaddo10) June 10, 2022

The Japanese roasting the Blackstars like plantain????

Forget Portugal oo

#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K8QOm701LQ — Legon Architect (@gilbert_aba1) June 10, 2022