Ghanaians react to Black Stars' 27-man squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA release Black Stars squad for Nigeria games





Danlad, Ashimeru, Duncan omitted from Black Stars squad





Jordan Ayew included in Ghana squad despite testing positive for COVID-19





The long wait to know the Black Stars squad to face Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoffs came to a halt on March 22, 2022, as the Ghana Football Association officially released the list.



Following the announcement, Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thought on the 27-man squad released by the FA at dawn.



The discussions revolve around FA's mistakenly attributing Joseph Aidoo to Bordeaux instead of Celta Vigo, Jordan Ayews's inclusion despite testing positive for COVID, Danlad Ibrahim's snub, and also Otto Addo's decisions regarding the call-ups amongst others.



In the case of Jordan, some could not wrap their heads around why the Crystal Palace forward will be called regardless of his COVID status.



Regarding Danlad's omission, many were surprised not to see the Asante Kotoko goalkeeper in the squad despite keeping 5 clean sheets since the start of the GPL second round.



Whereas many have descended on Otto Addo for exempting certain players from the list. The players mentioned were Ashimeru and Alfred Duncan.



Here are some reaction





