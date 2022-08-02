You are here: HomeSports2022 08 02Article 1594847

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Ghanaians react to Azamati, Sarfo-Antwi qualification to semi-final of Commonwealth Games

Ghanaians have hailed sprinters, Benjamin Azamati and Sean Sarfo Antwi for qualifying to the semi-finals of the 100metres at the Commonwealth Games ongoing in Birmingham, UK.

Azamati clocked a time of 10.19 seconds to win Heat 7, beating Wales' Jeremiah Azu who had a perfect start but came second with a time of 10.35 seconds.

Sarfo-Antwi, on the other hand, finished fourth in Heat 10 but his time of 10.33 seconds sends him to the semi-finals as one of the 7 non-automatic qualifiers.

Although many hailed Azamati for finishing off his heat with ease, his poor start was a major concern. Whereas Sarfo-Antwi was criticised for his finishing.

However, the joy of having both sprinters in the semi-finals eclipsed the few criticisms on Twitter.


