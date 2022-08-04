You are here: HomeSports2022 08 04Article 1596434

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Ghanaians react as young white rider wins two medals at 2022 Unicycling World Champions for Ghana

Roger Haun and his father William Roger Haun and his father William

Ghana ended the 2022 Unicycling World Champions successfully as teenager Roger Haun III won two medals.

Roger Haun III became the first Ghanaian to ever win medals at the Unicycling Championship after claiming silver and bronze in 30m Wheel Walk Race and 50m One-Wheel Race respectively.

In a video posted on social media, the teenager rode past his opponents to pick up the silver medal in the 30m Wheel Walk Race.

Roger's father, William Haun drew the attention of Ghanaians to his son's achievement when he began tweeting about the history his son has made for the republic.

"This boy of mine took two Unicycling World Championship medals for Ghana - the nations’s first. I couldn’t be more proud of him for all his hard work and perseverance!"

"Ghana Twitter is heating up and asking for videos of Trey’s Unicycle World Championship races so here they are (apologies to those who don’t understand Mampruli but you’ll get the gist," William Haun wrote on Twitter.

The post caught the attention of many Ghanaians including top journalists as they began spreading the news.

