You are here: HomeSports2021 11 29Article 1412494

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react as FIFA nominates Sandra Owusu Ansah for Puskas Award

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah Credit: Getty images Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah Credit: Getty images

Sandra first goal in the Ghana Premier League earns her a global recognition

She becomes the first Ghanaian female footballer to be nominated for the Pukas Award

No Ghanaian footballer has ever won this award before

Black Stars Queens striker, Sandra Owusu Ansah has been nominated for the 2021 Puskas Award by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

Sandra Owusu Ansah now stands a chance of winning the award that was initiated to honour Ferenc Puskás, the striker of Real Madrid during the late 1950s and the 1960s.

The Ghana Women’s Premier League player has earned a Puskas nomination with her goal for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy in the 2020/2021 Ghana football season.

She has been selected among the top 11 goals scored in 2020/2021 football season and will have to compete with the big boys in European football to win the prestigious award.

Sandra was nominated alongside Luis Díaz, Gauthier Hein, Érik Lamela, Valentino Lazaro, Riyad Mahrez, Vangelis Pavlidis, Daniela Sánchez, Patrik Schick, Mehdi Taremi, Caroline Weir.

Ghanaians on social media couldn’t hide their joy aa they celebrated the nomination of the Ghana.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions for you in the post below: