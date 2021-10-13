You are here: HomeSports2021 10 13Article 1378702

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

Source: goal.com

Ghanaians rave about exciting Kudus and Partey

Ghanaians are delighted with the Black Stars’ 1-0 away win over Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

In the Group G matchday four fixture in Harare, Thomas Partey netted the only goal to earn the West Africans all three points and send Ghana to second the table with nine points, one below South Africa.

For new coach Milovan Rajevac who replaced CK Akonnor following a 1-0 away defeat on matchday two, Tuesday’s result makes it two wins out of two games, having led the Stars to register a 3-1 victory at home in the reverse fixture on Saturday.













