Ghanaians on social media react to Otto Addo's reported appointment as Black Stars coach

Wednesday, 2 February 2022
Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the reported appointment of former Ghana international Otto Addo as the head coach for the Black Stars.
Many doubt if the Borussia Dortmund talent coach is fit for the big role that has seen three coaches hired and sacked in the last five years.
According to some, Otto Addo is still in the learning process and thus he will be not a good appointment.
However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly held talks with Otto Addo with some reports also claiming that the latter has accepted the role.
Otto's main competitor for the job is former Tottenham manager, Chris Hughton, who has the backing of the government.
@nyaaba_eric tweet "So what’s wrong making Otto Addo head coach and Chris Hughton technical director?"
@SawyerVilazBoaz also tweeted "I would go in for Chris Hughton because he is a more established coach than of Otto Addo who is still learning. But why do we have Chris bring a figurehead and Otto and Didi Dramani being his assistant?"
The GFA want someone they can influenced in terms of player selection so is the reason why they're refusing to Chris Houghton and going all the way to Germany to chase Otto Addo. This isn't funny...— Yaw Daniels (@Yaw_Dan704) February 1, 2022
The GFA is bent on hiring a coach they can control…all of a sudden Otto Addo trends as Chris Hughton is already in town… these things naah go destroy Ghana football… no disrespect to Otto Addo— Kofi (@kkbuzi) February 1, 2022
The problem is neither Otto Addo nor Chris Hughton. The problem is you, always complaining, the problem is the influencing call ups, the problem is Dede and Jordan.— sad boys (@_realkay97) February 2, 2022
So what’s wrong making Otto Addo head coach and Chris Hughton technical director.— Relationship Doctor???? (@nyaaba_eric) February 1, 2022
I can boldly assure Ghanaians that Otto Addo won’t accept the job, as the Black Stars head coach.— Lartey-Odoi+???????????? (@owurieku10) February 1, 2022
We all know the plans of Kurt and the GFA.
If they appoint any other person than Chris Hughton we will demonstrate as Ghanaians till FIFA ban us from football.
I feel sorry for whoever ends up getting the job between Otto Addo and Chris Hughton. You are starting off with at least one faction looking out for your downfall.— The Green Turf (@eliavot_) February 1, 2022
The GFA will not accept Chris Hughton unless Otto Addo turned them down, which will not happen either.— Kwame Vlog (@benjideflowman) January 31, 2022
We brought Milo based on what he had done years ago so at this point why are we bringing Otto Addo, Dortmund trainer scout? He can’t be tried and tested.— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) February 2, 2022
why would the GFA travel to Germany to convince Otto Addo to take the black star head coach job when there's already a Chris Hughton in the country ready to take the job, are they looking for someone competent for the job or someone they can control— Malik Ofori (@malikofori) February 1, 2022
So Nana Addo Wants Chris Hughton and GFA wants Otto Addo— Rex???? (@RexfordKingsley) February 2, 2022
Right Now Anything from this Government is Beans. Let's go for Otto Addo
Big fan of Otto Addo, but I don’t quite see the obsession with giving the Black Stars job to him vis-à-vis Chris Hughton. It really should be a no-brainer.— Nana Owusu (@AlfOwusu) February 2, 2022
Just make Chris Hughton the head coach and make Otto Addo the assistant, is that difficult??— Eli Kofi???????? (@eli___k) February 2, 2022
Chris Hughton is the best option Ghana ever had!! Why do we want Otto Addo who has no 1st team experience???— Lamar (@Thewaveologist) February 2, 2022
Is Otto Addo a right fit for the Black Stars ? People seem to have doubts— JooJo (@yUNg_KellA) February 2, 2022
To be sincere with you, Otto Addo is not the right man for the @GhanaBlackstars job! Otto Addo is just a dortmund train scout coach... this wanna leaders koraa what dey wrong then koraa??? Ahhh https://t.co/VYsIq4wB4z— Agya Adu (@thenanadu) February 2, 2022
Chaale make Otto Addo think about this step very very well— Kasoa Baahubali ???? (@solopteng) February 2, 2022
Otto Addo must not rush and ruin his career now. Ghanaians will never back him under kurt's administration upon hearing Kurt will throw his players on him— Sir Wusu (@sirwusu) February 2, 2022