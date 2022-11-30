You are here: HomeSports2022 11 30Article 1672343

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians react to Mohammed Kudus' potential move to Barcelona

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their excitement after Barcelona director, Jordi Cruyff confirmed that the Spanish giants have been monitoring Black Stars, starman Kudus Mohammed.

Many opined that it will be a good move for the Ghanaian superstar who has announced himself to the World through his immense performance at the 2022 World Cup.

The 22-year-old has caught the attention of the world and Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that Barcelona is one of the interested parties for the signature of the Ghanaian.

"We've been tracking Mohamed Kudus for more than one year. We can't say now that Barça want Kudus... but he's attracting interest."

"He's scoring goals and in Holland they discuss a lot about his position, so yes, I know him well," he told RAC 1 quoted by Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

Mohammed Kudus was named the Man of the Match for his performance in Ghana's 3-2 win South Korea. He netted a brace in that game.


Check out some reactions about Kudus' potential transfer to Spain below









































EE/KPE