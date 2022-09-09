You are here: HomeSports2022 09 09Article 1620278

Sports News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media react to Brazil’s strong squad to face Ghana

Some Ghanaians on social media have been left in shock after Brazil named their squad for their friendly match against the Black Stars on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Brazil head coach, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, named a strong 26-man squad for two friendlies during the break.

Key names such as Neymar, Vinicius, Casemiro, Thiago Silva, Alisson, Ederson, Alex Sandro, and Marquinhos all made the list.

The nine attackers named by the Selecaos have left some Ghanaians in doubt that the Black Stars can be able to match the Brazilians.

Brazil defeated Ghana by 1-0 in a friendly match some 11 years ago.

