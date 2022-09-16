Ghanaians on social media cry over losing Nico Williams to Spain

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their disappointment after learning that the Spanish national team have handed Nico Williams his first call-up for their September friendly matches against Switzerland and Portugal.



The brother of Inaki Williams was one of the players the Ghana Football Association was bent on convincing to play for Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars.



The 20-year-old highly-rated forward had previously played for Spain's youth side but his chances of making it to the senior national team were up in the air.



Nico Williams is one of three debutantes named in coach Luis Enrique’s squad for the two matches.



Ghanaians cannot wrap their heads around why the junior brother of Inkai Williams, who is deemed more talented decided to join the Spanish while his elder brother chose Ghana.



Nico Williams in an interview with TV, when he visited Ghana disclosed that he was focused on his club career at Athletic Bilbao and will make a decision on his international career at the right time.



His brother, Inaki Williams announced his decision to play for the Black Stars in August after finalizing his nationality switch.



Check out the reactions below





Ghana is losing out on Nico Williams, our GFA sup??? — Certified Sakora Man (@Kwesi_Kissi) September 16, 2022

Inaki Williams switched to Ghana naaa Spain call ein bro Nico Williams, asem oo???????????????????? — Essel ✌️ (@thatEsselguy) September 16, 2022

Nico Williams will play for Spain while his big bro plays for Ghana ? https://t.co/tykjF8OpmX — baby (@TheIzunna) September 16, 2022

If Nico nakasa he honour the call up di3 then he be another,you be black man wey you no dey play give Barca then Madrid too. — S t e v e (@Y3noFuckn) September 16, 2022

Spain actually took the talented one like Germany did to us with the Boateng brothers ???????? — Chelsea4Ever⭐️⭐️???? (@Chelsea4everA) September 16, 2022

Ghanaians are punching the air because Nico Williams chose Spain over ghana ???? — ???????????????? (@LebaneseCule) September 16, 2022

I don’t know how you’ll take this but Inaki paved way for Nico Williams. — Perry (@sandra_brobbey1) September 16, 2022

The list of players for the upcoming international games for Spain has been announced ????. I heard Nico Williams and my heart skipped ???? https://t.co/rVLbMUpczf — Hormeku Godwin (@officialhormeku) September 16, 2022

Nico Williams to Inaki —— Ayongo to Ghana with you ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/EV7Mc1jFaM — Chelsea4Ever⭐️⭐️???? (@Chelsea4everA) September 16, 2022

Nico Williams called up to the Spanish NT meanwhile his elder brother is rediscovering his roots with Ghana. It's so funny man. — Kanye East????(Ofe Nkupu) The Misunderstood Genius (@AustinAnadu) September 16, 2022

I guess the Spanish FA just want to tie down Nico Williams that’s why he’s been called up!



Perhaps, he won’t get into this our Blackstars???????? — Commodore. (@CdoreIsRed) September 16, 2022

Spain give a call up to Nico Williams, by now Inaki Williams na adey cry for???????????????????? — PROUD UTD FAN ❤️❤️❤️ (@Gentle_Aikens) September 16, 2022

Inaki Williams when Spain call his brother Nico Williams pic.twitter.com/9vfqKFnrWq — SHIZZY AYO????️ (@shizzyayo1) September 16, 2022

Spain call Nico Williams? Akuffo Addo do something ???? — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 16, 2022

