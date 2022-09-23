Ghanaians on social media confident about Black Stars beating Brazil

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Ghanaians are feeling confident about the Black Stars beating Brazil in an international friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.



Ghana kick off their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a big test against the five-time world champions, whom they have not beaten in four meetings.



Ghanaians on social media are in an optimistic mood as many believe the Black Stars are capable of recording their first victory over Brazil today at the Stade Oceane.



Meanwhile, there is a who opined that the World's number one ranked team will take Ghana for a ride and trash the four times African Champions.



The match is set at 18:30 kickoff time at the Stade Océane in France.



The way Ghanaians get vim give the Brazil game dey bee me waa . The love is truly back — Koulibaly’s house boy (@iamyourspec) September 23, 2022

Brazil wont even see the Ghanaian GoalKeeper today. — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 23, 2022

The way tonight we go lash Brazil er, come on Black stars ???????????? — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) September 23, 2022

Ghana 2-1 Brazil



Dont come and reply rubbish under this tweet — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) September 23, 2022

What’s your best 11 to face Brazil this evening? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) September 23, 2022

The best way we can Beat Brazil is to send bluetooth speaker to the stadium and play those their Tiktok dance songs during the game



They will forget they are playing football and start dancing but knowing how Ghanaians are, our players will join them in the dance — Kay???? (@KayPoissonOne) September 23, 2022

I prayed for my country this morning to win over Brazil..???? ego shock u pic.twitter.com/0Nx4VlylyL — Ama Judith (@ama_serwaaa) September 23, 2022

Charley what’s happening, every Ghanaian is supporting the Black stars now, what changed? I love it tho…Brazil go hear am wotowoto — Enock???? (@Prince__Enock) September 23, 2022

I dont know why i am not afraid of this Brazil team — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) September 23, 2022

Ghana is going to lash Brazil wotowoto! Our Nigerian brothers will be proud of us???????????? — PRiNCE???????? (@tafokwesiarthur) September 23, 2022

Today, the world of football will believe in Ghana Blackstars ????????

Brazil isn't a match for Us ???????? — Boadi Cocoa Tea ???? (@Cocoatea57) September 23, 2022

