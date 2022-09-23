You are here: HomeSports2022 09 23Article 1628984

Sports News of Friday, 23 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media confident about Black Stars beating Brazil

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Black Stars Black Stars

Ghanaians are feeling confident about the Black Stars beating Brazil in an international friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Ghana kick off their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a big test against the five-time world champions, whom they have not beaten in four meetings.

Ghanaians on social media are in an optimistic mood as many believe the Black Stars are capable of recording their first victory over Brazil today at the Stade Oceane.

Meanwhile, there is a who opined that the World's number one ranked team will take Ghana for a ride and trash the four times African Champions.

The match is set at 18:30 kickoff time at the Stade Océane in France.

Check out some reactions below:

























Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:





EE/KPE