Ghanaians must be patient with the Black Stars at the World Cup - Asamoah Gyan

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has called on Ghanaians to be patient ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Gyan who is Ghana all time top scorer with 51 goals says that Ghana should lower their expectations of the Black Stars ahead of the mundial.



According to the former Sunderland striker, the Ghana team is a relatively young side and will require time to gel and improve.



Ghana defeated Nigeria via the away goal rule in a two legged clash to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.



It will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the FIFA World Cup and have been placed in group H alongside Portugal, Korea Republic and Uruguay.



The Black Stars have given a lot of Ghanaians hope and believe that the team can do somethng meaningful at the World Cup.

"For me, my advice is to lower our expectations for now and then build the new team," Gyan told Joy Sports.



"We know we are Ghana, and we have done it before, but maybe the players who are not involved are not ready enough, so we should give them time to make sure they get there.



"It is very difficult when you put pressure, so the fans have to be calm." he added.



Ghana will begin their 2022 World Cup adventure in Qatar against Portugal before playing South Korea and then wrap up their group phase games against Uruguay.