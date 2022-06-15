Ghanaians must be patient with the Black Stars – Derek Boateng

Sports News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng has called on Ghanaians to be patient with the Black Stars.



The 39-year-old who featured for the Black Stars between 2001 to 2013 in an interview with Accra-based Hot FM noted the Ghana team is new and will require time to gel and come good.



“It’s an entirely new team and we can’t judge them with these few games, let’s be patient for the team as they grow and surely the players will come good” he said.



The former Getafe and Fulham midfielder capped 47 times for the Black Stars scoring 1 goal in the process.



He is currently a scout for Right to Dream Academy.



Ghana is returning to the global showpiece after missing out in the 2018 World Cup played in Russia.



The Black Stars have been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the mundial.